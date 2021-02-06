Short Interest in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Decreases By 12.5%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Tricida will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,179 shares of company stock worth $749,142. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Tricida by 50.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tricida by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Tricida by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

