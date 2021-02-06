Short Interest in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Expands By 12.6%

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 10,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OMC stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

