Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.9-253.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.78 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. TheStreet cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 163,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $716.20 million, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,066 shares of company stock worth $1,318,340 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.