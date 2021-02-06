ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $376,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,534.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,938 shares of company stock valued at $40,062,502. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 215.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after buying an additional 478,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 105.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after buying an additional 159,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after buying an additional 130,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShockWave Medical (SWAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.