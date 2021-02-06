Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shiseido stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

