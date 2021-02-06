Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Get Shiseido alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shiseido has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiseido (SSDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.