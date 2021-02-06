Sherritt International’s (SHERF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHERF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

