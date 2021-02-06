Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $134.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $135.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

