Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 473.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $126,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $32.40 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $209.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

