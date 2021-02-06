Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,993,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,003,000.

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

