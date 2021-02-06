Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

