SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shot up 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.84. 586,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 471,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

