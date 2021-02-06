ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by Argus from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow stock opened at $589.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.45. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $592.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $74,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

