Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.60 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Serum coin can now be bought for $2.93 or 0.00007457 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $146.60 million and $225.22 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00165718 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00064044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00227359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042704 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

