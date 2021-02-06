Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,708 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,318 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $147.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

