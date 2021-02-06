Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 413 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

