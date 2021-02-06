Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Western Digital stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

