Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,208 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

AVB opened at $172.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

