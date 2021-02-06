Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

RE stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.24. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

