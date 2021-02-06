Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

