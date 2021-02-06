Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $82.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

