Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.