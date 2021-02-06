SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63). Approximately 29,917 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 6,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

The stock has a market cap of £11.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77.

About SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG)

SEC Newgate S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services in Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, Spain, Poland, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco. It provides a range of communications, public affairs, and integrated services specializing in corporate and financial communications, consumer PR, investor relations, financial communications, B2B PR, public affairs, digital services, research, analytics, and media planning and buying.

