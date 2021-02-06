Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) & International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Financial Comparison

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and International Seaways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Seaways $366.18 million 1.35 -$830,000.00 $0.61 29.05

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Seaways.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of International Seaways shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of International Seaways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and International Seaways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A International Seaways 1 2 3 0 2.33

International Seaways has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 39.95%. Given International Seaways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A International Seaways 26.02% 16.95% 10.25%

Summary

International Seaways beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

