Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Cut by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 16.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $80,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

