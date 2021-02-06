Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $415.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €415.00 ($488.24) and last traded at €412.00 ($484.71), with a volume of 1420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €409.00 ($481.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of €349.12 and a 200 day moving average of €317.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.86.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

