Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Saputo stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

