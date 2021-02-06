Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Saputo stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

