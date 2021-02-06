Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$38.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) alerts:

TSE:SAP opened at C$36.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.56. Saputo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.31 and a 52-week high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9211309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.89%.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.