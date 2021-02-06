Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Up 6.4%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.17. 1,231,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,216,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.17.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

