San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 142 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

