San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Invests $32,000 in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

GMAB stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.