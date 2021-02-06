San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $360,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 16,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,927,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,243,000 after buying an additional 379,900 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 60,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

