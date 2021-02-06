San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93,783.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,986 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $25.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

