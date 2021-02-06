Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 5,352,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,348. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

