Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 5,352,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

