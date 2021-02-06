Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.