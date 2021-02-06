salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $238.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

