salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Parker Harris sold 831 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85.

CRM stock opened at $238.89 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

