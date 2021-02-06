Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.83.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $79.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of -0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $31,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Safehold by 644.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

