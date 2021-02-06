Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 601,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 650,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

