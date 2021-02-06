S.A. Mason LLC Sells 175 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $448.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

