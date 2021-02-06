S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $298,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of VAR opened at $176.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.42.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

