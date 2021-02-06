S.A. Mason LLC Invests $373,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,934,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $356.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.