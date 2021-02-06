S.A. Mason LLC Buys 2,625 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 703.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 64,462 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,676,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

