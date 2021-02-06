Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.90.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

