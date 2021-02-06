RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the third quarter worth $152,000.

NYSEARCA RPAR opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

