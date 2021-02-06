Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.57

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 3570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.