Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.57

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 3570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.
In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
