Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

