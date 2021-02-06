Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.46 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.