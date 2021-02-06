Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,999,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 614,490 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in KeyCorp by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

